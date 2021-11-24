Davis Cup tennis 2021 schedule – Order of play (Thursday 25th November)
We've rounded up the full Davis Cup 2021 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Thursday 25th November.
Published:
The 2021 Davis Cup Finals are ready to roll at last – a year after they were supposed to be held – with 18 nations bristling for the opportunity to prove themselves in the unique format.
Three matches will take place simultaneously across three arenas in Turin, Innsbruck and Madrid throughout the round robin group stage, with plenty of drama to come on Day 1.
Croatia v Australia is likely to provide some opening fireworks with the likes of Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Marin Cilic in the mix.
Reigning champions Spain, who are without the injured Rafael Nadal, boast a fresh and talented line-up in 2021 and will kick-start their tournament on Friday.
Great Britain begin their journey on Saturday with one of the strongest teams in the draw, even without Andy Murray among their ranks.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Davis Cup 2021 order of play below.
Davis Cup 2021 schedule
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Thursday 25th November
Afternoon – 3pm
Canada v Sweden
France v Czech Republic
Croatia v Australia
Friday 26th November
Afternoon – 3pm
Spain v Ecuador
Serbia v Austria
USA v Italy
Saturday 27th November
Morning – 9am
Kazakhstan v Sweden
France v Great Britain
Austria v Hungary
Afternoon – 3pm
Russian Tennis Federation v Ecuador
Serbia v Germany
Italy v Colombia
Sunday 28th November
Morning – 9am
Canada v Kazakhstan
Great Britain v Czech Republic
Croatia v Hungary
Afternoon – 3pm
Spain v Russian Tennis Federation
Germany v Austria
USA v Colombia
Monday 29th November
Afternoon – 3pm
QF: Group D Winner v Group E Winner
Tuesday 30th November
Afternoon – 3pm
QF: Group C Winner v Group F Winner
Wednesday 1st December
Afternoon – 3pm
QF: Group B Winner v Best Runner-Up 1 or 2
Thursday 2nd December
Afternoon – 3pm
QF: Group A Winner v Best Runner-Up 1 or 2
Friday 3rd December
Afternoon – 3pm
SF: Bottom half
Saturday 4th December
Afternoon – 3pm
SF: Top half
Sunday 5th December
Afternoon – 3pm
Final
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.