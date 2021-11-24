Davis Cup tennis 2021 schedule – Order of play (Thursday 25th November)

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals are ready to roll at last – a year after they were supposed to be held – with 18 nations bristling for the opportunity to prove themselves in the unique format.

Advertisement

Three matches will take place simultaneously across three arenas in Turin, Innsbruck and Madrid throughout the round robin group stage, with plenty of drama to come on Day 1.

Croatia v Australia is likely to provide some opening fireworks with the likes of Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Marin Cilic in the mix.

Reigning champions Spain, who are without the injured Rafael Nadal, boast a fresh and talented line-up in 2021 and will kick-start their tournament on Friday.

Great Britain begin their journey on Saturday with one of the strongest teams in the draw, even without Andy Murray among their ranks.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Davis Cup 2021 order of play below.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Davis Cup 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Thursday 25th November

Afternoon – 3pm

Canada v Sweden

France v Czech Republic

Croatia v Australia

Friday 26th November

Afternoon – 3pm

Spain v Ecuador

Serbia v Austria

USA v Italy

Saturday 27th November

Morning – 9am

Kazakhstan v Sweden

France v Great Britain

Austria v Hungary

Afternoon – 3pm

Russian Tennis Federation v Ecuador

Serbia v Germany

Italy v Colombia

Sunday 28th November

Morning – 9am

Canada v Kazakhstan

Great Britain v Czech Republic

Croatia v Hungary

Afternoon – 3pm

Spain v Russian Tennis Federation

Germany v Austria

USA v Colombia

Monday 29th November

Afternoon – 3pm

QF: Group D Winner v Group E Winner

Tuesday 30th November

Afternoon – 3pm

QF: Group C Winner v Group F Winner

Wednesday 1st December

Afternoon – 3pm

QF: Group B Winner v Best Runner-Up 1 or 2

Thursday 2nd December

Afternoon – 3pm

QF: Group A Winner v Best Runner-Up 1 or 2

Friday 3rd December

Afternoon – 3pm

SF: Bottom half

Saturday 4th December

Afternoon – 3pm

SF: Top half

Sunday 5th December

Afternoon – 3pm

Final

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.