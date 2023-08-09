Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the chasing pack determined to make inroads leading up to the US Open.

In the women's tournament, World No.1 Iga Świątek, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and No.3 Elena Rybakina are all in the hunt for glory as the race atop the WTA Rankings tightens up.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how the land lies ahead of the US Open taking place later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Canadian Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Canadian Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 7th August 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 13th August 2023.

How to watch and live stream Canadian Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Canadian Open 2023 schedule

ATP 1000 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 5th – Sunday 6th August

Round of 64: Monday 7th – Tuesday 8th August

Round of 32: Wednesday 9th August

Round of 16: Thursday 10th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 11th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 12th August

Final: Sunday 13th August

WTA 1000 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 5th – Sunday 6th August

Round of 64: Monday 7th – Tuesday 8th August

Round of 32: Wednesday 9th August

Round of 16: Thursday 10th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 11th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 12th August

Final: Sunday 13th August

Where is the Canadian Open 2023 held?

The Canadian Open is held across two different venues separated by 340 miles across the eastern regions of Canada.

The men's tournament is based at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, while the women's tournament is held at the IGA Stadium in Montreal.

