Brazilian star Beatriz Haddad Maia returns to defend her crown in the UK's second city, but will hope she fares better in her title defence than she did in the Nottingham Open after crashing out in the first round to qualifier Daria Snigur.

The Birmingham Classic will put some of the finest women in the tennis world through their paces on grass with Wimbledon on the horizon.

Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Magda Linette are among eight stars who will be seeded at Wimbledon to take part in this event.

Watch Birmingham Classic 2023 on Amazon Prime with your 30-day free trial 0r via BBC iPlayer

Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams have also been afforded wildcard entries to the tournament and will be determined to put on good displays in the UK this summer.

Fans across the globe will be delighted to see the return of grass court tennis, especially knowing star appearances in Birmingham mean Wimbledon is coming.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham Classic 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Birmingham Classic 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 19th June 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 25th June 2023.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham Classic 2023 in the UK

The Birmingham Classic will be aired live on the BBC Red Button and iPlayer throughout the tournament.

Matches from 1:10pm onwards will be shown on BBC in the first five days, before the semi-finals and finals will be shown from 10:50am on the final weekend.

Alternatively, you can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Birmingham Classic 2023 schedule

WTA 250 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 17th – Sunday 18th June

Round of 32: Monday 19th – Tuesday 20th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 21st – Thursday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Friday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Saturday 24th June

Final: Sunday 25th June

Where is the Birmingham Classic 2023 held?

The Birmingham Classic is held at the Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham.

The centre is just half a mile away from Edgbaston Cricket Ground, where England face Australia in the 1st Ashes Test.

