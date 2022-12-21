Murray rarely plays top level tennis in his home nation, and he will be determined to put on a show for his adoring fans when he faces the best of English tennis.

The Battle of the Brits is going full steam ahead with the first evening session of play set to give Scottish fans a chance to see Andy Murray live in the flesh on home soil.

Murray is joined by brother Jamie Murray – the brains behind this two-day exhibition tournament – as well as Jonny O'Mara and Aidan McHugh for Team Scotland.

Team England contains rising stars Jack Draper and Paul Jubb as well as doubles heroes Joe Salibsury and Neal Skupski. All of the players involved will be familiar with one another and will be keen to get one over their pals on court.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Battle of the Brits 2022 order of play for today.

Battle of the Brits 2022 schedule

All UK time.

Wednesday 21st December

From 6:30pm

Aidan McHugh [SCO] v Dan Evans [ENG]

Followed by

Andy Murray [SCO] v Jack Draper [ENG]

Thursday 22nd December

From 1pm

Jamie Murray/Jonny O'Mara [SCO] v Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski [ENG]

Followed by

Andy Murray [SCO] v Dan Evans [ENG]

From 6:30pm

Aidan McHugh [SCO] v Paul Jubb [ENG]

Followed by

Andy Murray/Jamie Murray [SCO] v Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski [ENG]

