How to watch Battle of the Brits 2022 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Battle of the Brits 2022 tennis, including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
The Battle of the Brits is under way as Team Scotland and Team England duel for bragging rights in Aberdeen.
Andy Murray is among the star-studded line-up as he leads Scotland into battle, while Dan Evans – the current world No.27 and reigning British No.1 – is in action for England.
The two-day exhibition event is the brainchild of Jamie Murray, with the best of British men's tennis convening north of the border to put on a spectacle.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Battle of the Brits 2022 tennis tournament.
When is the Battle of the Brits 2022?
The tournament started on Wednesday 21st December 2022.
It will draw to a close with the final on Thursday 22nd December 2022.
How to watch and live stream Battle of the Brits in the UK
You can tune in to watch every Battle of the Brits match live across BBC platforms.
Fans can watch all of the action live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Thursday's matches will also be shown live on the BBC Red Button.
Battle of the Brits 2022 schedule
All UK time.
Wednesday 21st December
From 6:30pm
Aidan McHugh [SCO] v Dan Evans [ENG]
Followed by
Andy Murray [SCO] v Jack Draper [ENG]
Thursday 22nd December
From 1pm
Jamie Murray/Jonny O'Mara [SCO] v Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski [ENG]
Followed by
Andy Murray [SCO] v Dan Evans [ENG]
From 6:30pm
Aidan McHugh [SCO] v Paul Jubb [ENG]
Followed by
Andy Murray/Jamie Murray [SCO] v Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski [ENG]
Where is the Battle of the Brits 2022 held?
The Battle of the Brits is held at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen this time around in 2022.
The 10,000-capacity arena will be filled by a partisan crowd rooting for the Scots to bring home the title.
