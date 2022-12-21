Andy Murray is among the star-studded line-up as he leads Scotland into battle, while Dan Evans – the current world No.27 and reigning British No.1 – is in action for England.

The Battle of the Brits is under way as Team Scotland and Team England duel for bragging rights in Aberdeen.

The two-day exhibition event is the brainchild of Jamie Murray, with the best of British men's tennis convening north of the border to put on a spectacle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Battle of the Brits 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Battle of the Brits 2022?

The tournament started on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

How to watch and live stream Battle of the Brits in the UK

You can tune in to watch every Battle of the Brits match live across BBC platforms.

Fans can watch all of the action live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Thursday's matches will also be shown live on the BBC Red Button.

Battle of the Brits 2022 schedule

All UK time.

Wednesday 21st December

From 6:30pm

Aidan McHugh [SCO] v Dan Evans [ENG]

Followed by

Andy Murray [SCO] v Jack Draper [ENG]

Thursday 22nd December

From 1pm

Jamie Murray/Jonny O'Mara [SCO] v Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski [ENG]

Followed by

Andy Murray [SCO] v Dan Evans [ENG]

From 6:30pm

Aidan McHugh [SCO] v Paul Jubb [ENG]

Followed by

Andy Murray/Jamie Murray [SCO] v Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski [ENG]

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Battle of the Brits 2022 held?

The Battle of the Brits is held at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen this time around in 2022.

The 10,000-capacity arena will be filled by a partisan crowd rooting for the Scots to bring home the title.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.