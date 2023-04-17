Seeded players have not entered the draw yet, but await the victors of the first round with plenty of familiar names already involved.

The Barcelona Open is up and running with 64 contenders aiming to claim the crown on the iconic clay courts of the Catalan city.

Young American Ben Shelton has fought his way into the second round, while Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Bernabe Zapata Miralles will join him.

Waiting in the second round, reigning champion and homegrown hero Carlos Alcaraz will be determined to make waves on his return to the Pista Rafa Nadal as he seeks to cement his place as a bone fide successor to the throne.

Elsewhere, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner will hope to make the most of Novak Djokovic's absence from the tournament, while Britain will be represented by Cam Norrie and Dan Evans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Barcelona Open 2023?

The tournament began on Monday 17th April 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Qualifying took place between Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th April.

Barcelona Open 2023 schedule – Order of play today

How to watch and live stream Barcelona Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Barcelona Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500 points)

First round: Monday 17th – Tuesday 18th April

Second round: Tuesday 18th – Wednesday 19th April

Third round: Wednesday 19th – Thursday 20th April

Quarter-finals: Friday 21st April

Semi-finals: Saturday 22nd April

Final: Sunday 23rd April

Where is the Barcelona Open 2023 held?

The Barcelona Open is held at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Spain.

The complex boasts a number of courts and grandstands, including the main arena which can hold up to 8,400 adoring fans.

