Reigning champion Rafa Nadal – who has a court named after him at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona where the tournament is held – will not feature due to injury, nor will world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

The Barcelona Open continues today with players getting to grips with the iconic clay courts in the run-up to the French Open next month.

The top four players in world tennis are missing from the line-up, including Daniil Medvedev, handing Stefanos Tsitsipas the top seeding for the event with pressure on his shoulders to catch the top pack.

Two British stars will feature in Barcelona, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans, with high hopes they can make the most of a depleted field on this surface.

Fans around the world will be fascinated to see who adapts to the new surface as the clay season continues. There will be plenty of big matches coming up regardless of the drop-outs for the 2022 edition of the Barcelona Open.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Barcelona Open 2022?

The tournament started on Monday 18th April 2022.

The men's tournament will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 24th April 2022.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Barcelona Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Qualifying: Saturday 16th – Sunday 17th

First round: Monday 18th – Tuesday 19th

Second round: Tuesday 19th – Wednesday 20th

Third round: Thursday 21st

Quarter-finals: Friday 22nd

Semi-finals: Saturday 23rd

Final: Sunday 24th

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Barcelona Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

This competition on the ATP Tour has been played in Barcelona every year since 1953, aside from the cancelled 2020 tournament.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.