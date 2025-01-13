Australian Open 2025 order of play today: Schedule (Monday 13th January)
We've rounded up the full Australian Open 2025 schedule and Order of Play today.
The Australian Open continues on Monday with an entertaining line-up of matches for fans across the globe to savour.
Coco Gauff, the highest seeded American at No. 3, takes on fellow American Sofia Kenin, while No. 1 Jannik Sinner battles Nicolas Jarry.
Other stars headlining the second day of action include Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcarez.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Australian Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Australian Open 2025 order of play – Monday 13th January (Day 2)
All UK time. Singles matches.
Rod Laver Arena
Start 12:30am
- [3] Coco Gauff (USA) v Sofia Kenin (USA)
- [1] Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Nicolas Jarry (Chi)
Not before 8am (Monday)
- [7] Novak Djokovic (Srb) v Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)
- Naomi Osaka (Jpn) v Caroline Garcia (Fra)
Margaret Court Arena
Start 12:30am (Monday)
- Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
- [27] Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Dominik Koepfer (Ger)
Not before 8am (Monday)
- Alexander Shevchenko (Kaz) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)
- Daria Snigur (Ukr) v [10] Danielle Collins (USA)
John Cain Arena
- [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Alex Michelsen (USA)
- Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v [2] Iga Swiatek (Pol)
- Maya Joint (Aus) v [7] Jessica Pegula (USA)
- Jacob Fearnley (GBr) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus)
Australian Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Men's singles
- First round: Sunday 12th – Tuesday 14th January
- Second round: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th January
- Third round: Friday 17th – Saturday 18th January
- Fourth round: Sunday 19th – Monday 20th January
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 21st – Wednesday 22nd January
- Semi-finals: Friday 24th January
- Final: Sunday 26th January
Women's singles
- First round: Sunday 12th – Tuesday 14th January
- Second round: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th January
- Third round: Friday 17th – Saturday 18th January
- Fourth round: Sunday 19th – Monday 20th January
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 21st – Wednesday 22nd January
- Semi-finals: Thursday 23rd January
- Final: Saturday 25th January
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.