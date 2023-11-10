Djokovic returns as top dog following a blistering 2023 with three majors and a runners-up spot under his belt, as well as two ATP 1000 victories.

Plenty of attention will rightly fall on Carlos Alcaraz this week, but he has endured a relatively rocky run of form following a shock defeat at the first hurdle in the Paris Masters last time out.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will be joined by Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune in the ATP Finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the ATP Finals 2023 tennis tournament.

When are the ATP Finals 2023?

The tournament begins on Sunday 12th November 2023 and runs until the final on Sunday 19th November 2023.

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

ATP Finals 2023 schedule

There will be four matches played across two sessions per day during the tournament.

Day sessions will begin at 12pm, night sessions will begin at 6:30pm.

The first match in each session is a doubles match, the second match is a singles showdown that begins approximately 2.5 hours later.

Where are the ATP Finals 2023 held?

The ATP Finals 2023 are held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

The court allows up to 15,657 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches across a range of sports.

