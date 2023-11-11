ATP Finals 2023 order of play: Schedule today (Sunday 12th November – Day 1)
We've rounded up the full ATP Finals 2023 schedule and order of play for today's matches.
There's no more appropriate way to wrap up a tennis season than a glitzy ATP Finals clash between the finest players in the world.
The traditional, annual curtain call will see world No.1 Novak Djokovic aim to defend his title in Turin, Italy.
He has enjoyed a stunning season with three majors to his name and a points total just shy of 10,000, despite missing five ATP 1000 tournaments.
Carlos Alcaraz is the only other major champion in 2023 after toppling Djokovic at Wimbledon, but he has stumbled in recent weeks with early exits from a handful of tournaments.
They are the front-runners in this event, though it has proven to be a notoriously tricky competition to win, with six different champions in the last seven editions.
RadioTimes.com brings you the ATP Finals 2023 order of play for today.
ATP Finals order of play today
All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change.
Sunday 12th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6:30pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Monday 13th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6:30pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Tuesday 14th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6:30pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Wednesday 15th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6:30pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Thursday 16th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6:30pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Friday 17th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Saturday 18th November
Day – from 12pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
Night – from 6:30pm
Match 3 – Doubles
Match 4 – Singles
Sunday 19th November
Day – from 3pm
Match 1 – Doubles
Match 2 – Singles
