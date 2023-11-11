He has enjoyed a stunning season with three majors to his name and a points total just shy of 10,000, despite missing five ATP 1000 tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz is the only other major champion in 2023 after toppling Djokovic at Wimbledon, but he has stumbled in recent weeks with early exits from a handful of tournaments.

They are the front-runners in this event, though it has proven to be a notoriously tricky competition to win, with six different champions in the last seven editions.

RadioTimes.com brings you the ATP Finals 2023 order of play for today.

ATP Finals order of play today

All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change.

Sunday 12th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6:30pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Monday 13th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6:30pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Tuesday 14th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6:30pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Wednesday 15th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6:30pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Thursday 16th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6:30pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Friday 17th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Saturday 18th November

Day – from 12pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

Night – from 6:30pm

Match 3 – Doubles

Match 4 – Singles

Sunday 19th November

Day – from 3pm

Match 1 – Doubles

Match 2 – Singles

