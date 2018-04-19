Eurosport previously held the rights for the American tournament.

Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video’s European sport channels, said: "We are proud to partner with the United States Tennis Association to add the US Open to the growing portfolio of sports available on Prime Video.

"This prestigious event, along with the other exciting tennis coming this year and next, makes Prime Video a destination for tennis fans in the UK and Ireland."

The Queen’s Club Championships and Eastbourne International matches will also be airing on Amazon Prime in the UK from June.

Currently, the BBC own the rights to broadcast Wimbledon in a deal that takes the corporation up to 2024. The BBC also airs highlights of the Australian Open, with Eurosport broadcasting the matches live.

The French Open remains on Eurosport as well as on ITV4 and ITV.