When is the Super League Grand Final 2022? Date, kick-off time and venue

St Helens romped to the Leaders Shield in the Super League XXVII regular season with 21 victories under their belt from 27 matches.

They toppled Salford Red Devils 19-12 to secure their place in the final as they bid to become the first team in history to win 10 Super League titles.

Standing in St Helens' way are Leeds Rhinos, who boast the second highest number of titles with eight. They can draw level with their opponents in the all-time list should they find a way through this weekend.

Fans across the nation will be eager to see how these two top-pedigree teams settle into the final with St Helens the clear favourites to go all the way. However, it would be wrong to discount the Rhinos following their impressive 20-8 win over No.2 seeds Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the Super League Grand Final will take place in 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Super League Grand Final 2022?

The Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday 24th September 2022.

It will go ahead earlier than its usual October slot to allow players time to recuperate, recharge and prepare for the Rugby League World Cup going ahead next month.

What time is the Super League Grand Final kick-off?

The Super League Grand Final kick-off time is 6pm.

It's a primetime slot for fans to be able to soak up the drama at the stadium or from the comfort of their own homes.

Where is the Super League Grand Final held?

The Super League Grand Final will be held at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, this weekend.

It has been hosted at Old Trafford in every year, bar one, since its inception in 1998. The only time the Grand Final wasn't staged there was during the COVID pandemic when the 2020 final was shifted to the KCOM Stadium, home of Hull City.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.