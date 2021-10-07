How to watch Super League Grand Final 2021: Catalans Dragons v St Helens TV, live stream, odds and winners

St Helens are gunning for a third straight Super League Grand Final victory when they face Catalans Dragons live on Sky this weekend.

Coach Kristian Woolf is aiming for his second Grand Final trophy in as many years with St Helens, but knows his side won’t have it all their own way against stern opposition.

St Helens may boast the know-how based on historical pedigree, but Catalans Dragons finished the Super League season at the top of the table by virtue of win percentage.

The French side topped the table with an 82.61% win ratio having won 19 of their 23 outings, while St Helens won 16 of their 21 matches to generate a 76.19% ratio. The decision to use win percentage was made to ensure the season would not be majorly disrupted by match postponements.

St Helens enter the match as favourites despite finishing below in the table, though the Dragons have won two of the last three meetings since May 2021 including a 31-30 thriller just last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Catalans Dragons v St Helens on TV and online.

When is Super League Grand Final on TV?

The Catalans Dragons v St Helens Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday 9th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Catalans Dragons v St Helens will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is the Super League Grand Final on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 4:30pm and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add various Sky Sports channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Super League Grand Final online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Super League Grand Final winners

St Helens is aiming to become the first team to win the Super League Grand Final three times in a row since Leeds Rhinos achieved the feat between 2007 and 2009.

They defeated Salford 23-6 in 2019 and beat Wigan 8-4 in the low-scoring Grand Final in history last year.

Catalans Dragons are aiming to become the first name outside of St Helens, Wigan or Leeds to win a Grand Final since 2005 when Bradford Bulls triumphed.

Past winners

2020: St Helens

2019: St Helens

2018: Wigan

2017: Leeds

2016: Wigan

2015: Leeds

2014: St Helens

2013: Wigan

2012: Leeds

2011: Leeds

2010: Wigan

