Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , The NFL Show host offered his insight into how Sunday's showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will go down.

There are 100 different ways you could run with Super Bowl predictions. Dan Walker has thoroughly explored all of them.

It's a tricky encounter to call between two teams who aren't used to this share of the spotlight, particularly the Bengals who have proven to be this season's surprise package under the stewardship of QB Joe Burrow.

Super Bowl 2022 on TV – full guide, UK times and more

Walker discussed the homegrown hero's influence on his team, as well as his Rams counterpart, veteran QB Matthew Stafford, as they prepare to slug it out on the biggest stage of them all.

Check out Dan Walker's Super Bowl 2022 predictions.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Walker on the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow

"Joe Burrow talks a really good game, but he backs himself, which I love in a sports person. I love that. I think there's that fine line between confidence and arrogance.

"He's cool without being cool. He walks into press conferences wearing rose-tinted spectacles and he wears terrible jewellery, which is unbelievably expensive, and people ask him: "Are those real diamonds?" and he says: “I make too much money to have fake ones, so, these are real.” He just embraces that.

"His nickname is Joe Cool and this is a big moment for him because the great Mr Tom Brady, the GOAT, has left the sport. Retired. There is a space available.

"Bear in mind, if the Bengals win, this is bigger than Leicester winning the Premier League. This is ridiculous. This is like a crazy fairytale story if the Bengals win the Super Bowl from where they were. And Joe Burrow would be the man who delivers that.

"If Joe Burrow wins the Super Bowl, he can go from being a good quarterback with a big future to the quarterback who every single advertising on a piece of this is potentially a huge red flag here you can see right at the Bengals weight that he's set up."

Super Bowl halftime show 2022 – time, performers and more

Walker on the LA Rams and Matthew Stafford

"It's a big pressure moment for him, but Matthew Stafford is one of those quarterbacks who people have been saying: "Is he better than the Lions? Is that his level?"

"People have seen quality there but in any sport, there are always great individuals who don't reach the levels that maybe they could have reached had they had better people around them. What Stafford has had this year is an all-star team around him and some of the best defensive players in the NFL to get him back on the field.

"He's really tuned into his receivers. With Cooper Kupp, he's just got this weird telepathy going on, which is beautiful to watch. I just love Cooper Kupp. He's just unconventionally brilliant. You just think he doesn't really care. As soon as he has a touchdown, he just tosses the ball back to referee and cracks on. No celebration. I just love it.

"I love the fact that Stafford has been knocking around the Lions for a long time, he's very loyal, but he has a chance at LA, they haven't won a Super Bowl since 2000.

"The thing about Los Angeles is they want stars, you know, they are a team who love watching the big names. They want Odell Beckham Jr. They want Von Miller. They want Aaron Donald. They love to see Cooper Kupp being the number one receiver in the NFL. They want the biggest names in a town where they love the bright lights."

Walker on how the game will go

"The thing I love about both these quarterbacks is that they're big finishers. Look at the number of games this season have gone down to the wire, whether it's a last-minute field goal or you know the the Chiefs against the Bills which will be the greatest finish to a playoff game ever.

"There have been so many tight games this season and particularly in these playoffs. And these are the two quarterbacks who always finish well.

"Stafford is brilliant in the fourth quarter, Burrow always has a good second half – the Bengals were down against the Chiefs and won. Don't go to bed even if your snacks have run out. Just go to the fridge, replenish."

Super Bowl 2022 predictions

Dan Walker

Winners: LA RAMS

Scoreline: 27-24 (three TDs, two FGs)

MVP: Aaron Donald (three sacks on Burrow)

Oddly niche predictions:

Cooper Kupp (score two TDs, one in each half)

Odell Beckham Jr (score one TD)

Ja'Marr Chase (score two TDs)

Joe Burrow (score one rushing TD)

Jalen Ramsey (two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter to decide the game)

Bengals will be going for a field goal at the end to tie it up, Jalen Ramsey will get an interception to seal the game

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.