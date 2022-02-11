Dan Walker's ultimate guide to watching the Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will lock horns with their Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams teams in tow respectively.

Super Bowl night is becoming an increasing part of UK sports fans' calendars and 2022 has thrown up an intriguing combination to savour.

For those who have never sat through an NFL game before, firstly, you are missing out. Second, it doesn't have to be a painful experience.

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to The NFL Show host Dan Walker in the build-up to the big game and he offered his top three tips for the casual viewer who wants to see what all the fuss is about (warning: may contain snacks).

It's a late start on Sunday 13th February for those who want to give it a go, but the way the season has panned out, the showpiece game is all set to reward those who do.

Here we go, over to Dan Walker for his ultimate guide to watching the Super Bowl in 2022.

Super Bowl 2022 on TV – full guide, UK times and more

1. Large amount of snacks

DW: Number one: snacks. This is a game that involves important snacks. Nachos, obviously, you've got a bit of chilli on top as well. You need a substantial meal.

And I think you need slow-release energy. You need bananas, you need nuts, because you're in for the long haul. Bit of Tex Mex, everyone's happy with that.

2. Small amount of knowledge

DW: The other important thing is that it's probably helpful to have a modicum of knowledge. You don't need to have much, but when it comes to this Super Bowl, I think it's really handy to know a little bit of the history.

Basically the Bengals were like the worst team in the NFL and now, all of a sudden, have got a chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Then you've got the LA Rams who are very much the opposite. No, they haven't won it for a long time, but they have thrown everything after it this year, they have put all their money into it.

They've essentially said to all the other teams: "You can have all our picks for the next few years, we're just gonna throw it all, we're gonna do it this year or no year at all." They spent big, brought in some big names and so far it has paid off.

Super Bowl halftime show 2022 – time, performers and more

3. The players to watch

DW: The other thing to try and appreciate are the big names. You've got so many to keep an eye out for this Super Bowl. Everyone always concentrates on the quarterbacks.

You've got the brilliant story of Joe Burrow, the kid from Ohio, the Cincinnati boy who has been injured. Can he come back anywhere near as good as he was before? Yes, he's actually better.

You've got him with his old college teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who is the principal receiver for the Bengals. And they've got this beautiful relationship.

The Bengals have probably got one of the worst offensive lines out there. The offensive line is what protects the quarterback, so they're not very good at keeping Joe Burrow safe. But he doesn't need to be safe because he goes on his own anyway.

From an LA Rams point of view, they've obviously got a lot more stars. They bought in big with Odell Beckham Jr but he's not even their best receiver.

Their best receiver, Cooper Kupp, is the standout receiver in the NFL this season. He's the first man to do 2000+ yards in the regular season and the playoffs.

They've got Matthew Stafford. It's his first season as quarterback for the LA Rams. He is the man they needed. He's managed to just fit with the coach perfectly and it just works.

And then on the defensive side of things, there are two defensive people who can win the game for the Rams. Jalen Ramsey is probably going to be covering Ja'Marr Chase. He is the best in his position in the NFL.

Also, Aaron Donald. If he gets three sacks in the game, they're probably gonna win. He is the guy whose job is to get to Joe Burrow, disrupt the offence of the Cincinnati Bengals and just cause havoc. He's the best in the business at doing it.

The bottom line

Those are the three things: snacks, a little bit of the history and some of the big name players.

If you can get that into your head going into the Super Bowl, then I think you'll enjoy.

And prepare to be dazzled as well because the Super Bowl halftime show is always off the scale.

Glossary

Picks – NFL teams enter the NFL Draft each year where they can pick the best college football players. The Super Bowl champions pick last, the worst team picks first, in a bid to balance out the power. The LA Rams traded a bunch of their future picks for top talents now. They appear to have sacrificed long-term success for short-term gains.

Quarterback – The main man on an NFL team. He is the player who pulls the strings. Teams deploy their offensive side versus their opponents defensive side until the ball changes hands. The QB is a member of the offensive side. He throws the football or passes it to his running back, who, as the name suggests, runs with it. Think of the QB as the captain of the ship, his actions affect what everyone else does.

Receiver – Otherwise known as wide receivers. The receivers are the players who catch the ball thrown by the QB and attempt to keep running with the ball before they are tackled to the ground. They score touchdowns.

Offensive line – The QB may feature on the offensive half of a team, but he needs a line of burly warriors in front of his to protect him. The stronger the offensive line, the more time the QB has to pick his pass or make a run for himself.

