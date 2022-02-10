This year sees two unfamiliar characters under the lights as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams, ironically in the Rams' home stadium, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

The Super Bowl is one of the hottest tickets on the global sporting scene. Not only are you paying top dollar for an epic clash between two NFL powerhouses, but you're going to witness the iconic Super Bowl halftime show to boot.

The 2015 match-up between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks drew in a record 114 million viewers in the US alone, with tens of thousands of lucky fans able to witness the game inside the arena.

Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow and Rams' quarterback Matt Stafford will duel in front of another 100 million strong TV audience, but how many fans will be inside the stadium for the Super Bowl in 2022?

COVID restrictions have seen sporting attendances slashed across the globe over the past two years, with last year's Super Bowl being played out in front of a record low crowd – but that is all set to change in 2022.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Super Bowl attendance in 2022.

How many fans are at the Super Bowl?

It's the news everyone wants to hear. Super Bowl 2022 will go ahead in front of a full crowd at the 70,240-capacity SoFi Stadium.

Fans will be required to prove their vaccination or negative test status and must wear masks while not eating or drinking, but the show will go on with a full attendance.

In January, NFL senior director Katie Keenan confirmed: "We hosted the Super Bowl last year in Tampa to limited capacity, so to cap off this amazing season with a full-capacity Super Bowl here at this unbelievable stadium, we couldn't be more excited."

The Super Bowl in 2021 has gone down as the lowest-attended Super Bowl of all time with just 25,000 fans permitted into Raymond James Stadium, though they still managed to generate an immense atmosphere.

Also, at the time, a half-full stadium anywhere in the world seemed to be an unachievable pipe-dream. We'd all take the sweet sound of authentic fans, regardless of their numbers, over artificially produced noise any day of the week.

Super Bowl XIV – in 1980 – boasted the largest ever attendance at the showpiece event.

A total of 103,985 fans crammed into the iconic Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

That total may take a while to beat considering few stadiums are able to match that capacity, but what a sight it would be!

