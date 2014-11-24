Sports Personality of the Year 2014: Lizzy Yarnold
Meet Winter Olympics skeleton gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold, watch her sporting highlight and find out who she would vote for in this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year
FINEST HOUR Winning the gold medal in the Skeleton at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
WHAT THE COMMENTATORS SAID “She guides herself round that curve… GO ON, LIZZY! Eyes out straight, she’s still out in front… She’s going to do it… and she crosses the line… Unbelievable! She is golden!”
WHAT LIZZY SAYS
“Sports Personality has to be Jo Pavey. I was watching it on telly, and was with her the whole way through. It didn’t really matter whether she won it or not: it was just about proving that at her age she could still be one of the world’s best."
Will you be there on the night?
“I’ve got my outfit already decided for the night. I’m flying back from Lake Placid in the US, and then flying straight back out to Calgary in Canada afterwards, so it will be absolutely insane!”
Read the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2014 shortlist in full