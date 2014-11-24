WHAT GARETH SAYS

"I think Lewis Hamilton has had a great year and to win back the drivers’ championship shows that. But I feel Rory McIlroy has shown why he is the best in the world, winning the Open and the PGA championship and helping the European Ryder Cup team to a great win at Gleneagles, so for me I feel he deserves to win."

What's your highlight of the year?

More like this

On a personal level it would have to be either the Copa Del Rey or Champions League. The way in which we won and spirit we showed, scoring two late goals made the occasion that much more special. And of course to score in both finals was something I am really proud of and will never forget.

"As a fan though, I would have to say the best sporting moment was that Jamie Donaldson approach shot on the 15th at Gleneagles. To produce that shot at that time was incredible, considering the pressure it was an amazing way to retain the Ryder Cup. And the fact he is Welsh just made it even better."

Advertisement

Read the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2014 shortlist in full