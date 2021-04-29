How to watch Spanish MotoGP: Live stream and session start times

The 2021 season continues with the Spanish MotoGP this weekend, with a host of riders returning to their homeland in search of glory.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez come back to the sport during the last race in Portugal after a lengthy injury, now he returns to the circuit where it all went wrong in 2020.

Marquez broke his arm after a nasty crash in Jerez last season, but he must put that all behind him if he is to stand a chance of chasing down the current leaders.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo has won back-to-back races, with Spaniard Maverick Vinales claiming victory on the opening day of the season.

Nine Spanish riders will take to the grid this weekend, including 2020 champion Joan Mir who has started his title defence in solid form, though he is yet to finish inside the top two.

The Spanish MotoGP is set to be another wildly unpredictable affair, and Marquez’s presence is likely to be a growing factor this season despite him missing the opening two races. He would love to seal his return to Spain with a victory in order to firmly banish the demons of 2020.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Spanish MotoGP including dates, times and TV details.

When is the Spanish MotoGP?

The Spanish MotoGP takes place on Sunday 2nd May 2021. Check out our full MotoGP 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does Spanish MotoGP start in the UK?

The Spanish MotoGP race kicks off at 1pm in UK time.

Of course, the race won’t be the only source of drama across the weekend with practice sessions and qualifying to come in a packed schedule, detailed below.

Spanish MotoGP schedule

Session start times.

Friday 30th April (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 1 – 8:55am

Free Practice 2 – 1:10pm

Saturday 1st May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 3 – 8:55am

Free Practice 4 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 1:10pm

Sunday 2nd May (from 7:15am on BT Sport 2)

Warm Ups – 8:20am

MotoGP race – 1pm

What channel is the Spanish MotoGP on?

The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream the Spanish MotoGP online

You can watch the race with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

