Solheim Cup 2021 TV schedule, dates and times

The Solheim Cup will hope to provide explosive drama once again this weekend with an extensive TV schedule set to bring all the drama direct to you.

Europe secured a breathtaking victory in 2019 following an iconic putt from Suzann Pettersen on the final hole of the three-day event.

Her heroics will live long in the memory of golf fans everywhere, but focus now turns to the current crop of Team Europe and Team USA stars as they battle for supremacy in Ohio.

The match play event – similar to the men’s Ryder Cup format – will see various combinations of players pitted against each other to determine where the points go.

Fans will be able to tune in from the UK to watch all the key moments with plenty of live coverage over the weekend and into Monday for you to soak up.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Solheim Cup 2021 including how to watch on TV and live stream across Sky Sports, plus all the times.

When is the Solheim Cup 2021?

The Solheim Cup takes place between Saturday 4th September 2021 and Monday 6th September 2021.

The tournament has managed to avoid the vast majority of COVID disruptions as it is a biennial competition, meaning September 2021 was always the slot it was destined for this year.

Solheim Cup 2021 TV schedule

Saturday 4th September

Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Sunday 5th September

Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Monday 6th September

Sky Sports Golf from 4:30pm/ Main Event from 6pm/ Mix from 4:30pm

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Solheim Cup teams in 2021

Solheim Cup Team Europe

Non-playing captain: Catriona Matthew

Anna Nordqvist

Georgia Hall

Sophia Popov

Charley Hull

Carlota Ciganda

Leona Maguire

Madelene Sagstrom

Matilda Castren

Nanna Koertstz Madsen

Mel Reid

Celine Boutier

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Solheim Cup Team USA

Non-playing captain: Pat Hurst

Nelly Korda

Danielle Kang

Lexi Thompson

Lizette Salas

Jess Korda

Ally Ewing

Austin Ernst

Jennifer Kupcho

Yealimi Noh

Megan Khang

Brittany Altomare

Mina Harigae

Where is the Solheim Cup 2021 course?

The Solheim Cup will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio this year.

Players from Europe will jet across to the States for the prestigious women’s golf tournament in high spirits, determined to build on their 2019 victory.

Who won the Solheim Cup last time?

Europe are the reigning champions following one of the most iconic moments in women’s golf history.

The victorious hosts won the last three games to regain the trophy, which sounds dramatic enough, but it all came down to the very final stroke of the tournament.

Suzann Pettersen – who is a non-playing assistant captain in 2021 – made an eight-foot putt on the final hole for a birdie that handed her a 1-up victory over Marina Alex and tip the score to 14 1/2 – 13 1/2 in favour of Europe.

