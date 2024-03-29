World Mixed Doubles snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play today (Saturday 30th March)
We bring you the World Mixed Doubles 2024 snooker schedule.
The World Mixed Doubles is back for 2024, with a solid line-up of men and women set to duel for glory.
Reigning champions Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut begin their title defence against reigning world champion Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans.
Judd Trump will feature later in the day as he pairs up with Baipat Siripaporn.
Players will remain at the table for the duration of their break, then their teammate will make a visit after their opponents' break has ended.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Mixed Doubles 2024.
World Mixed Doubles 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Saturday 30th March
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Group Stage Match 1: Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut v Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans
Group Stage Match 2: Judd Trump and Baipat Siripaporn v Mark Allen and Rebecca Kenna
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Group Stage Match 3: Losers of Match 1 v Losers of Match 2
Group Stage Match 4: Winners of Match 1 v Winners of Match 2
Sunday 31st March
From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Group Stage Match 5: TBC v TBC (Teams play the remaining team they have not faced)
Group Stage Match 6: TBC v TBC (Teams play the remaining team they have not faced)
From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)
Final: TBC v TBC (top two teams from the group stage)
How to watch World Mixed Doubles 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the World Mixed Doubles will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
