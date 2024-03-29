Judd Trump will feature later in the day as he pairs up with Baipat Siripaporn.

Players will remain at the table for the duration of their break, then their teammate will make a visit after their opponents' break has ended.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Mixed Doubles 2024.

More like this

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

World Mixed Doubles 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Saturday 30th March

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Group Stage Match 1: Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut v Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans

Group Stage Match 2: Judd Trump and Baipat Siripaporn v Mark Allen and Rebecca Kenna

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Group Stage Match 3: Losers of Match 1 v Losers of Match 2

Group Stage Match 4: Winners of Match 1 v Winners of Match 2

Sunday 31st March

From 1pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Group Stage Match 5: TBC v TBC (Teams play the remaining team they have not faced)

Group Stage Match 6: TBC v TBC (Teams play the remaining team they have not faced)

From 7pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

Final: TBC v TBC (top two teams from the group stage)

How to watch World Mixed Doubles 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Mixed Doubles will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.