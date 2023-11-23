World champion Luca Brecel will appear on the slate in York, while this season's surprise package Zhang Anda has also earned a seeded slot.

World No.1 Ronnie O'Sullivan is on the list to feature at the Barbican, though his participation remains clouded.

The Rocket has submitted withdrawals from a series of UK-based tournaments in 2023 to date amid mental health and injury concerns, as well as a rumbling row with snooker officials over domestic tournaments.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the UK Championship 2023.

UK Championship 2023 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Saturday 25th November

From 1pm (BBC One / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Mark Allen v TBC qualifier

Mark Williams v TBC qualifier

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Kyren Wilson v TBC qualifier

Tom Ford v TBC qualifier

Sunday 26th November

From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Luca Brecel v TBC qualifier

Zhang Anda v TBC qualifier

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Shaun Murphy v TBC qualifier

Ali Carter v TBC qualifier

Monday 27th November

From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Judd Trump v TBC qualifier

Barry Hawkins v TBC qualifier

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Mark Selby v TBC qualifier

Jack Lisowski v TBC qualifier

Tuesday 28th November

From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC qualifier

John Higgins v TBC qualifier

From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)

Neil Robertson v TBC qualifier

Robert Milkins v TBC qualifier

How to watch UK Championship 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the UK Championship will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including discovery+.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will be shown live online via discovery+ and iPlayer if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

