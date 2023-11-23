UK Championship snooker 2023 schedule: Order of play (Saturday 25th November)
We bring you the full UK Championship 2023 snooker schedule for today.
The UK Championship has arrived, with the top 16 seeds locked in place for the tournament - with the draw set to confirm who they will play.
One-year ranking list leader Judd Trump enters the draw as the man to beat, while reigning champion Mark Allen is riding high following his Champion of Champions triumph over Trump in the final.
World champion Luca Brecel will appear on the slate in York, while this season's surprise package Zhang Anda has also earned a seeded slot.
World No.1 Ronnie O'Sullivan is on the list to feature at the Barbican, though his participation remains clouded.
The Rocket has submitted withdrawals from a series of UK-based tournaments in 2023 to date amid mental health and injury concerns, as well as a rumbling row with snooker officials over domestic tournaments.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the UK Championship 2023.
UK Championship 2023 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Saturday 25th November
From 1pm (BBC One / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Mark Allen v TBC qualifier
Mark Williams v TBC qualifier
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Kyren Wilson v TBC qualifier
Tom Ford v TBC qualifier
Sunday 26th November
From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Luca Brecel v TBC qualifier
Zhang Anda v TBC qualifier
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Shaun Murphy v TBC qualifier
Ali Carter v TBC qualifier
Monday 27th November
From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Judd Trump v TBC qualifier
Barry Hawkins v TBC qualifier
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Mark Selby v TBC qualifier
Jack Lisowski v TBC qualifier
Tuesday 28th November
From 1pm (BBC Two / iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC qualifier
John Higgins v TBC qualifier
From 7pm (BBC iPlayer / discovery+ / Eurosport 1)
Neil Robertson v TBC qualifier
Robert Milkins v TBC qualifier
How to watch UK Championship 2023 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the UK Championship will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including discovery+.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will be shown live online via discovery+ and iPlayer if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
