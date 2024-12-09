Elsewhere on Monday's slate, Ali Carter faces Graeme Dott, Mark Allen is up against He Guoqiang, and Stuart Bingham versus Jimmy Robertson kicks off this evening.

This is the last ranking tournament of the year and players will be keen to finish with a flourish, especially those going into The Masters early in January.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Scottish Open 2024 daily order of play.

Scottish Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.

Monday 9th December

From 10am

Zhang Anda v Stan Moody

Gary Wilson v Long Zehuang

From 1pm

Ali Carter v Graeme Dott

Joe O'Connor v Lyu Haotian

John Higgins v Ian Burns

Chris Wakelin v Scott Donaldson

Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher

Mark Allen v He Guoqiang

Ryan Day v Anthony McGill

From 7pm

Stuart Bingham v Jimmy Robertson

Xiao Guodong v Xu Si

Wu Yize v Farakh Ajaib

Jak Jones v Jamie Jones

Tuesday 10th December

From 10am

Si Jiahui v Ma Hailong

Ding Junhui v Mark Davis

From 1pm

Noppon Saengkham v Ricky Walden

Kyren Wilson v David Grace

Jack Lisowski v Jordan Brown

Robert Milkins v Jackson Page

Pang Junxu v Dean Young

Mark Selby v Stuart Carrington

Luca Brecel v Julien Leclercq

Stephen Maguire v Matthew Selt

From 7pm

Zhou Yuelong v Yuan Sijun

Hossein Vafaei v Lei Peifan

Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xing Zihao

Tom Ford v Antoni Kowalski

Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi

Last 128: Monday 9th December

Last 64: Monday 9th – Wednesday 11th December

Last 32: Wednesday 11th – Thursday 12th December

Last 16: Thursday 12th December

Quarter-finals: Friday 13th December

Semi-finals: Saturday 14th December

Final: Sunday 15th December

How to watch Scottish Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Scottish Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Scottish Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

