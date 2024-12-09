Scottish Open 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 9th December)
Your daily guide to the Scottish Open 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Scottish Open kicks off with a bang in Edinburgh as Gary Wilson – back-to-back winner of this event in 2022 and 2023 – takes to the table.
The Tyneside superstar has crossed the border once again to defend his crown and will be determined to keep his form flowing.
Elsewhere on Monday's slate, Ali Carter faces Graeme Dott, Mark Allen is up against He Guoqiang, and Stuart Bingham versus Jimmy Robertson kicks off this evening.
This is the last ranking tournament of the year and players will be keen to finish with a flourish, especially those going into The Masters early in January.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Scottish Open 2024 daily order of play.
Scottish Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+ unless specified.
Monday 9th December
From 10am
- Zhang Anda v Stan Moody
- Gary Wilson v Long Zehuang
From 1pm
- Ali Carter v Graeme Dott
- Joe O'Connor v Lyu Haotian
- John Higgins v Ian Burns
- Chris Wakelin v Scott Donaldson
- Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Mark Allen v He Guoqiang
- Ryan Day v Anthony McGill
From 7pm
- Stuart Bingham v Jimmy Robertson
- Xiao Guodong v Xu Si
- Wu Yize v Farakh Ajaib
- Jak Jones v Jamie Jones
Tuesday 10th December
From 10am
- Si Jiahui v Ma Hailong
- Ding Junhui v Mark Davis
From 1pm
- Noppon Saengkham v Ricky Walden
- Kyren Wilson v David Grace
- Jack Lisowski v Jordan Brown
- Robert Milkins v Jackson Page
- Pang Junxu v Dean Young
- Mark Selby v Stuart Carrington
- Luca Brecel v Julien Leclercq
- Stephen Maguire v Matthew Selt
From 7pm
- Zhou Yuelong v Yuan Sijun
- Hossein Vafaei v Lei Peifan
- Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xing Zihao
- Tom Ford v Antoni Kowalski
- Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
Scottish Open 2024 round dates
- Last 128: Monday 9th December
- Last 64: Monday 9th – Wednesday 11th December
- Last 32: Wednesday 11th – Thursday 12th December
- Last 16: Thursday 12th December
- Quarter-finals: Friday 13th December
- Semi-finals: Saturday 14th December
- Final: Sunday 15th December
How to watch Scottish Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Scottish Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Scottish Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
