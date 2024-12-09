Wilson's stranglehold over the event in recent years is under obvious threat, however. There's a stellar cast of stars in Scotland aiming to dislodge him from the top spot.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Kyren Wilson and Mark Allen are all expected to push hard, though two of the top players on the World Snooker Tour have withdrawn.

Reigning world No. 1 Judd Trump and in-form Mark Williams have both withdrawn from the event. No official reason has been given for either absence.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Scottish Open 2024.

When is the Scottish Open 2024?

The Scottish Open 2024 starts on Monday 9th December 2024 and runs until Sunday 15th December 2024.

TV coverage starts at 1pm, into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the Scottish Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Scottish Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Scottish Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

