Sky revamp to make it cheaper and easier to watch your favourite sports
The news comes after it was revealed that Sky would be getting rid of its numbered sports channels
After the news that Sky is going to get rid of its numbered channels and replace them with sport-specific channels, the broadcaster has now revealed further pricing details regarding the revamp.
In an attempt to try and combat falling viewer numbers, Sky Sports will now have the option to sign up to one sports channel for £18 per month, two for £22 per month or three channels for £26.
The move will allow fans of specific sports to tailor what packages they pay for to suit their taste, with the broadcaster ditching Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and replacing them with themed channels based on individual sports like football, golf and cricket.
Last year, early season ratings for live Premier League matches on Sky Sports were down by a fifth.
Under the new shake-up, football will have two dedicated channels, while golf and cricket will each get their own home.
Meanwhile a new channel, Sky Sports Arena, will host a range of other content including rugby and tennis.