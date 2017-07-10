The move will allow fans of specific sports to tailor what packages they pay for to suit their taste, with the broadcaster ditching Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and replacing them with themed channels based on individual sports like football, golf and cricket.

Last year, early season ratings for live Premier League matches on Sky Sports were down by a fifth.

Under the new shake-up, football will have two dedicated channels, while golf and cricket will each get their own home.

Meanwhile a new channel, Sky Sports Arena, will host a range of other content including rugby and tennis.