The pair have been locked in a running feud throughout their careers, with Marshall the only fighter to ever defeat Shields, though that was in an amateur bout.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are finally set to face off in a showdown with six titles on the line at the O2 Arena this weekend.

At the height of their powers, both Shields and Marshall will now go head-to-head in one of the biggest women's boxing events in recent history.

There's a packed billing for the London show and fans around the world will be tuning in to catch a glimpse of the high-quality card to come.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Shields vs Marshall fight.

When is Shields vs Marshall?

Shields vs Marshall takes place on Saturday 15th October 2022.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place in September, but it was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

What time is Shields vs Marshall?

TV coverage of Shields vs Marshall starts from 7:30pm UK time on Sky Sports.

The undercard will commence from 5pm and the main card will get underway at around 8pm in conjunction with TV coverage. The headliners will fight after 10pm, but keep an eye out as times are subject to change.

Shields vs Marshall ring walk time

Shields and Marshall are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time,with the action expected to begin shortly after.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop.

Shields vs Marshall undercard

Below is the undercard information for the Shields vs Marshall fight.

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (undisputed women’s middleweight title)

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner (unified women’s super-featherweight title)

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik (women’s welterweight)

Karris Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov (women’s featherweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva (women’s lightweight)

Ebonie Jones vs Vanessa Caballero (women’s super-bantamweight)

April Hunter vs Erica Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs Joyce van Ee (women’s super-welterweight)

Shannon Ryan vs Bucha El Quassi (women’s super-flyweight)

