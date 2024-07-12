The coverage will kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday 28th August and will run until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday 8th September, and will be the channel’s most accessible Games to date, with all content being broadcast with subtitles, and live peak time sport on Channel 4 having closed audio description.

Live sport on More4 and Channel 4 Streaming on weekday afternoons will also include BSL live signing.

This year's team of presenters, pundits, reporters and commentators will include Ade Adepitan, Ellie Simmonds, Clare Balding, Billy Monger and former EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Also forming part of the team will be JJ Chalmers, Ed Jackson, Vick Hope, Josh Pugh, Lee McKenzie, Fats Timbo, Ellie Robinson, Milly Pickles, Gaz Choudhry, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan, Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley, Doctor Who's Lenny Rush, and Sex Education's George Robinson.

Expert punditry and analysis will also be provided by the most decorated Paralympian of all time, Dame Sarah Storey, along with Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson, Libby Clegg, Steve Brown, Danny Crates, Louise Hunt and Jayant Mistry.

Meanwhile, Arthur Williams, Kate Ager and Rachael Latham will lead the coverage of team sports.

Once the action has concluded for the day, episodes of The Last Leg will air, with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe broadcasting live from Paris to give their unique take on each day’s events.

Alex Mahon, CEO at Channel 4, said: "Every Paralympic Games we see the transformative power of sport on display. At Channel 4, we are thrilled to be bringing the Paralympics back, bigger and better than ever before.

"We’re incredibly proud that these will be the most accessible Games yet, and that we will make the sport available across even more platforms. It means everyone can witness the soaring success and drama of these elite sports.

"I can guarantee that our groundbreaking presenting team will provide unprecedented fun, insights and viewpoints.

"We’ve seen how previous Games have challenged attitudes, and in 2024 we will do even more to show sports stars at their peak.”

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will air on Channel 4, More4 and Streaming from Wednesday 28th August 2024.

