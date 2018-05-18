Scottish Cup 2018 final live on TV: Celtic v Motherwell

Live coverage on BBC1 Scotland and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45pm, Saturday 19th April

Kick-off 3pm, live from Hampden Park

Celtic could really assert their dominance in Scottish football by completing back-to-back trebles with a win over Motherwell on Saturday. The good news for Brendan Rogers' men is that goalkeeper Craig Gordon is fit and set to return to the side after three games on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Motherwell's George Newell, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plumber will all miss the match, but midfielder Andy Rose is in contention after recovering from a broken collarbone.