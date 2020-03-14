However, Wales v Scotland will go full steam ahead at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 14th March 2020.

What channel is Wales v Scotland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 1:30pm.