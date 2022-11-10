In terms of positives from that defeat, there are relatively few. Rio Dyer scored a try on his debut, but the Welsh defence conceded eight tries as the All Blacks steamrolled their hosts, who barely threatened for much of the fixture.

Wayne Pivac’s Wales will go toe to toe with an Argentina side full of confidence in Cardiff this weekend. Losing 23-55 to New Zealand last weekend will hardly inject Welsh fans with great confidence ahead of this one.

On the other hand, Argentina went to London and upset Eddie Jones’ England at Twickenham last time out. 25 of their 30 points on Sunday afternoon came from Emiliano Boffelli, the Edinburgh Rugby wing, who scored a try, one conversion and six penalties on the way to a first win at the venue since 2006.

Coach Michael Cheika, who one week ago was also preparing Lebanon for a Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Australia, has already overseen a major Argentinian victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand this year and will hope for more scalps in 2022.

More like this

It is difficult for Welsh fans to avoid the uncomfortable truth that Argentina may be favourites this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream coverage details, kick-off time and team news for the big game.

When is Wales v Argentina on TV?

Wales v Argentina will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022 in Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Wales vs Argentina will kick-off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Argentina on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch sill coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v Argentina online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 5pm and is available in Welsh language.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Argentina team news

Wales: TBC

Argentina: TBC

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.