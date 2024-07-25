Their weekend opponents Los Teros are coming off a 79-5 loss to Argentina last weekend - but were, however, defiant in a 43-28 loss to France the weekend before that.

Watch Uruguay v Scotland on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer

Huw Jones will make his 50th cap for Scotland, and the vice-captain will partner with clubmate Stafford McDowall in the centre.

Joint record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe will have a last chance this summer to become Scotland’s highest try-scorer, until their Autumn Nations Series fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Uruguay v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Uruguay v Scotland?

Uruguay v Scotland will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

The game takes place at Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo.

What time is Uruguay v Scotland kick-off?

Uruguay v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Uruguay v Scotland on?

Uruguay v Scotland will be shown live on TNT Sports and BBC Scotland.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Uruguay v Scotland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Alternatively, you can tune in via BBC iPlayer for free, or through the BBC Sport website.

Uruguay v Scotland prediction

Townsend’s men face their highest-ranked opponents of this tour so far, and despite that huge loss to Argentina, the South Americans will offer stern competition to Scotland.

But as they’ve shown throughout this summer, the Scots are a level above their opponents on this continent so far.

Prediction: Scotland win

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.