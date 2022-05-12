The visitors sit second in the Gallagher Premiership, four points adrift of Leicester at the summit with two games to go, but will be focused on this encounter as they seek to win their first ever European Challenge Cup trophy.

Saracens travel to France to face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Saracens made a hash of their pool but did enough to secure safe passage to the knockouts where they have come alive with 84 points across two games to eke out a victory over Cardiff and demolish Gloucester.

Toulon fans will have breathed a sigh of relief that their team made it this far after a nail-biting 19-18 victory over London Irish in the quarters.

The mid-table Top 14 side boast the No.2 seed tag but will know they need to step up their game against Saracens if they are to go all the way to the final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Toulon v Saracens on TV and online.

When is Toulon v Saracens?

Toulon v Saracens will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

This is the second of the European Challenge Cup semi-final matches going ahead this weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Toulon v Saracens will kick off at 8pm.

The other semi-final clash between Toulon v Saracens will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Toulon v Saracens on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Toulon v Saracens online

Toulon v Saracens odds

