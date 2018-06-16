South Africa isn’t the easiest place to press the reset button: England have never won a Test series there, so Farrell’s powers of leadership (and playmaking and goal-kicking and everything else) will be under the microscope as they try to correct their course in the final Test.

What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Sky Sports Action has live coverage of the match from 3pm on Saturday 16th June. Kick-off is at 4.05pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.