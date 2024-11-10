The Springboks, meanwhile, are on a mission to reclaim their top spot in the World Rugby rankings from Ireland, who face the All Blacks.

South Africa travel to Edinburgh having sealed the The Rugby Championship title with a huge 48-7 win over Argentina.

South Africa are largely full strength, aside from the huge loss of regular starting tighthead prop Frans Malherbe due to injury.

But with such a glut of talent across the squad, head coach Rassie Erasmus has some selection headaches for this weekend of how best to utilise his players.

When is Scotland v South Africa?

Scotland v South Africa will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

What time is Scotland v South Africa kick-off?

Scotland v South Africa will kick off at 4:10pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v South Africa on?

Scotland v South Africa will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Scotland v South Africa online

Scotland v South Africa key player to watch

Ox Nché (South Africa)

With Malherbe absent, the loosehead position will likely go to Sharks prop Nché. The loosehead is a machine in the scrum and constantly wins penalties there, an area which could easily prove decisive against the Scots.

Scotland v South Africa prediction

The teams last met at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with South Africa choking Scotland’s attack in an 18-3 win. Scotland have made some adjustments that could help unleash their offensive talents, but the Boks are still the best side in the world at stifling other teams – expect them to do just that.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

