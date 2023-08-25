Townsend has also not held back with his team selection, and has said he needs his stars to get the most game time they can before the tournament starts.

He explained: "Getting players to the World Cup is just one thing, getting players in their best form and the team playing its best rugby is what is important here.

"We're hoping to beat South Africa, the world champions and the number three team in the world, in our first game, and we're not going to do that if players haven't had match experience and another opportunity to improve as a team.

"There are some changes and that's us either looking at more minutes for other players or looking at other combinations, as we finalise in our minds what that final 23 will be come 10th September."

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Georgia on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Georgia?

Scotland v Georgia will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

The game takes place at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Georgia will kick off at 5:30pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on TV with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v Georgia on?

Scotland v Georgia will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the details below.

How to live stream Scotland v Georgia online

Scotland v Georgia will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Scotland squad – team news

Ollie Smith; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ben Healy, Chris Harris.

Georgia squad – team news

Davit Niniashvili, Akaki Tabutsadze, Demur Tapladze, Merab Sharikadze (c), Mirian Modebadze, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Tornike Jalaghonia, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Luka Ivanishvili, Konstantin Mikautadze, Lado Chachanidze, Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Mikheil Nariashvili.

Replacements: Tengiz Zamtaradze, Guram Gogichashvili, Guram Papidze, Lasha Jaiani, Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Giorgi Kveseladze.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 5

Friday 25th August 2023

New Zealand v South Africa (7:30pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 26th August 2023

England v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Japan (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Georgia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Samoa (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 27th August 2023

France v Australia (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.