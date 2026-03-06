Six Nations 2026 leaders France head to Murrayfield to face Scotland in a momentous top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Ad

Les Bleues proved a class above in victories over Ireland, Wales, and Italy ahead of the rest week and can clinch the title with a victory against the Scots.

The undefeated visitors arrive in Edinburgh with their hopes of the Grand Slam still alive but will face a Scotland team with renewed confidence.

Gregor Townsend's side have quietened the doubters with back-to-back victories over England and Wales, while they back themselves to beat anyone at Murrayfield.

If they can take down the defending champions, and it's a big if, then Scotland will head to Dublin on the final weekend with a first Six Nations title within reach.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

When is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

The game takes place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland v France kick-off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 2:10pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

France v Italy will be shown live on BBC One from 1pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Scotland v France online

France v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Advertisement Scotland v France odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (7/2) v France (1/5)* For all the latest rugby union odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.