Rugby commentator forced to quit the airwaves mid-match after losing his voice
But pundit Jonathan Davies promises he "did not cane it on the lash" the night before...
Pundit Jonathan Davies had a pretty rotten Saturday. The BBC's rugby commentator was on the airwaves yesterday afternoon for Wales's Six Nations clash against France – but despite beginning the match with colleagues Eddie Butler and Brian Moore, Davies soon found himself unable to get his words out.
The former Welsh rugby player was eventually pulled from the commentary box after losing his voice on air thanks to a cold.
Davies – also known as "Jiffy" – managed eight minutes of struggling to speak before he disappeared from the commentary box, with Butler eventually confirming at 27 minutes: "We have lost Jonathan Davies or his voice at least."
Jiffy began trending on Twitter as fans reacted to what they were hearing.
Poor @JiffyRugby - hope you weren't around to witness the appalling end to the game(!) #Robbed
— Steve Watkins (@steve789watkins)
Aargh! ? Sure @JiffyRugby would have plenty to say if he could speak ? #FRAvWAL
Poor @JiffyRugby - hope you weren't around to witness the appalling end to the game(!) #Robbed
— Steve Watkins (@steve789watkins) March 18, 2017
And the man himself later took to his account to explain he "did not cane it on the lash last night," blaming his lack of voice on his health.
And it didn't sound like his day got any better...
Hope you feel better soon, Jiffy.