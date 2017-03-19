Davies – also known as "Jiffy" – managed eight minutes of struggling to speak before he disappeared from the commentary box, with Butler eventually confirming at 27 minutes: "We have lost Jonathan Davies or his voice at least."

Jiffy began trending on Twitter as fans reacted to what they were hearing.

Poor @JiffyRugby - hope you weren't around to witness the appalling end to the game(!) #Robbed — Steve Watkins (@steve789watkins) March 18, 2017

And the man himself later took to his account to explain he "did not cane it on the lash last night," blaming his lack of voice on his health.

And it didn't sound like his day got any better...

Hope you feel better soon, Jiffy.