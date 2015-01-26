Asked if he had any regrets in this week's Radio Times, he answered, "No, not really. It's easy to look back and say you wish it hadn't happened. If you'd asked me do I regret going out and having a good time with the fans and all the boys – no.

"But obviously if I had known the spin-off from it all, I wouldn't want that," Tindall added. "Quite a big mountain was made out of a fairly small molehill."

Tindall is set to appear in Channel 4's reality winter sports series The Jump, while his wife, equestrian Olympian Zara, is aiming to take part in the 2016 Winter Olympics in Brazil.

England's World Cup campaign in 2011 was marred by a series of off-field incidents, including the infamous 'dwarf-throwing contest' at a local New Zealand bar and centre Manu Tuilagi diving off a ferry in Auckland.

Tindall was eventually fined £15,000 for his behaviour by the Rugby Football Union.

Current head coach Stuart Lancaster took over from Martin Johnson following England's disappointing quarter final exit in the 2011 World Cup. He is now responsible for taking England into the home World Cup this September.

