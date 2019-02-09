Six Nations 2019: how to watch Italy v Wales live on TV and online
Everything you need to know about the second round fixture
Warren Gatland kicked off his final Six Nations tournament as Wales coach with a rather tense victory over France at the beginning of February.
Trailing 16-0 at half-time, Wales recovered to win 24-19, but they'll be hoping things will be a little more straightforward this week when they meet Italy in Rome.
Last year, Wales won this fixture by a breezy 24 points, and they'll be looking to repeat this in order to secure a coveted bonus point.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.
What time is Italy v Wales on TV?
Italy v Wales kicks off on Saturday 9th February at 4.45pm, live on ITV. ITV games are also available to stream online through the ITV Hub.
Where is Italy v Wales taking place?
The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
What happened last time Italy played Wales?
Wales won 38-14.
What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?
Check out all the 2nd round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.
Scotland v Ireland Saturday 9th February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC
England v France, Sunday 10th February, 3pm (London) – live on ITV