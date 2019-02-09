Last year, Wales won this fixture by a breezy 24 points, and they'll be looking to repeat this in order to secure a coveted bonus point.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.

What time is Italy v Wales on TV?

Italy v Wales kicks off on Saturday 9th February at 4.45pm, live on ITV. ITV games are also available to stream online through the ITV Hub.

Where is Italy v Wales taking place?

The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What happened last time Italy played Wales?

Wales won 38-14.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 2nd round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

Scotland v Ireland Saturday 9th February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 3pm (London) – live on ITV