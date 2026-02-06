Italy versus Scotland in Rome has history stacked behind it as the teams prepare to duel at the Stadio Olimpico.

This was the first ever Six Nations match-up in 2000 following Italy's ascension to the competition, and they ran out winners over the 1999 Five Nations champions Scotland.

Italy repeated the feat the last time the sides met here in 2024 and another victory here could set the hosts on the path for a hugely successful tournament.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend knows he can't afford to lose many more games his side are expected to win following an inconsistent couple of years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Italy v Scotland?

Italy v Scotland will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

The game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time is Italy v Scotland kick-off?

Italy v Scotland will kick off at 2:10pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Scotland on?

Italy v Scotland will be shown live on BBC One from 1pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Italy v Scotland online

Italy v Scotland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

