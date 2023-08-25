Japan have beaten Tonga in the Summer Series but narrowly lost to Samoa and were beaten by Fiji.

It's the last match for both teams in this series of warm-ups for the World Cup, which start on 8th September, so it will be the final chance to see their stars on the pitch before the action gets underway.

Japan's first match of the tournament is against Chile on 12th September, while Italy take on Namibia on 9th. Both find themselves in tricky pools and so every game will count to add points to their tally to reach the knock-out rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Japan on TV and online.

When is Italy v Japan?

Italy v Japan will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

The game takes place at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Japan will kick off at 5:30pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on TV with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Italy v Japan on?

Italy v Japan will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the details below.

How to live stream Italy v Japan online

Italy v Japan will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Italy squad – team news

Tommaso Allan; Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Ivan Nemer, Giamarco Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Danilo Fischetti, Pietro Ceccarelli, Dino Lamb, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Oodogwu.

Japan squad – team news

Kotaro Matsushima; Semisi Masirewa, Dylan Riley, Tomoki Osada, Jone Naikabula; Seungshin Lee, Yutaka Nagare; Craig Millar, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu, Jack Comelsen, Uwe Helu, Michael Leitch, Shota Fukui, Kazauki Himeno (capt).

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki, Asaeli Ai Valu, Amanaki Saumaki, Ben Gunter, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryoto Nakamura.

