England travel to Italy in search of Six Nations 2026 salvation on Saturday.

Ad

Steve Borthwick's side were tipped to challenge France for the title ahead of the tournament but have fallen to pieces, suffering embarrassing defeats at the hands of first Scotland and then Ireland in their last two matches.

The rest week came at a good time for England, who have rung the changes for the trip to Rome – with a new-look backline installed in a bid to spark them into life.

Italy have relished their role as this year's chief disruptors, beating Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico, pushing Ireland close in Dublin, and battling hard against France.

They will look to make the most of the pressure on the visitors as they hunt their first victory against England.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

The game takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time is Italy v England kick-off?

Italy v England will kick off at 4:40pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

Italy v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 3:35pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Italy v England online

Italy v England will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Advertisement Italy v England odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Italy (11/5) v England (4/11)* For all the latest rugby union odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.