The Six Nations 2026 restarts on Friday evening, when Ireland host Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Andy Farrell's side roared back to form with a record win against England at Twickenham ahead of the rest week and will now look to build momentum with a win in front of their home fans.

Wales suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Scotland last time out, racing into an early lead in Cardiff only to lose out to the visitors late on.

The visitors have to take the positives from a performance that showed Steve Tandy's side are moving in the right direction but remain winless at the bottom of the table ahead of their trip to Dublin.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will take place on Friday 6 March 2026.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is Ireland v Wales kick-off?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Wales on?

Ireland v Wales will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Wales online

Ireland v Wales will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

