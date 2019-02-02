England will be out for vengeance after Ireland sealed their 2018 victory at Twickenham with a resounding 24-15 victory against the home nation.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.

What time is Ireland v England on TV?

Ireland v England airs on Saturday 2nd February at 4.45pm, live on ITV. ITV games are also available to stream online through the ITV Hub.

Where is Ireland v England taking place?

The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What happened last time England played Ireland?

Ireland beat England 24-15 last year, sealing their Grand Slam victory.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 1st round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

France v Wales Friday 1st February, 8.00pm (Paris) – live on BBC

Scotland v Italy Saturday 2nd February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 4.45pm (Dublin) – live on ITV