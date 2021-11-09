What channel is Ireland v New Zealand Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Ireland will hope to continue their hot streak of form when they face New Zealand in Dublin this weekend.

Advertisement

Andy Farrell’s men have won their last six matches, including three Six Nations clashes and encounters with Japan and USA.

The Irish move on to a huge test against the All-Blacks but will be determined to give a strong account of themselves against elite opponents.

New Zealand are among the most in-form rugby teams in the world right now having lost just one of their last 14 matches stretching back to the end of 2020.

In that winning run, they have dispatched Australia three times, South Africa once and demolished Six Nations champions Wales 54-16. Ireland will need their wits about them to get anything from this match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is Ireland v New Zealand on TV?

Ireland v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v New Zealand will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Australia.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Ireland v New Zealand on?

Good news! Ireland v New Zealand will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Channel 4.

That means free-to-air rugby will return to your screens this weekend.

Coverage begins at 2:45pm, presented by Lee McKenzie.

How to live stream Ireland v New Zealand online

You can tune in to watch the match via All 4 for free online and on the move.

Fans can access the streaming service on a range of devices from TV apps to laptops to smartphones and tablets.

Ireland v New Zealand team news

Ireland: TBC

New Zealand: TBC

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.