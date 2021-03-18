Ireland v England Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Ireland v England live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
England are battling to restore pride following a lacklustre Six Nations title defence when they face Ireland this weekend.
Eddie Jones’ men stumbled out of the gate when they were defeated by Scotland on the opening day and their misery was compounded by a loss to Wales.
A spirited victory over France will have injected some fresh life into English veins going into Super Saturday, with a relatively respectable second place finish still in sight.
Ireland currently occupy the runner-up spot following a narrow victory over Scotland last time out, but they are yet to truly impress in 2021.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v England on TV and online.
When is Ireland v England on TV?
Ireland v England will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.
What time is kick off?
Ireland v England will kick off at 4:45pm.
There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Wales in a potential title decider.
What TV channel is Ireland v England on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4pm.
How to live stream Ireland v England online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to Ireland v England on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Ireland v England team news
Ireland: Thursday 4pm
England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.
Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.
Ireland v England odds
Ireland v England prediction
With home advantage counting for little in 2021, England’s task has been been made slightly less daunting.
England have undoubtedly fallen short of their potential this time around, but a much-improved display against France was far closer to their high standards set in recent years.
Ireland recorded a win against Scotland, but their performance was not one that should inspire too great confidence in a victory over a resurgent England.
Our Ireland v England prediction: England win
