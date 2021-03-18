Ireland v England Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news

England are battling to restore pride following a lacklustre Six Nations title defence when they face Ireland this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ men stumbled out of the gate when they were defeated by Scotland on the opening day and their misery was compounded by a loss to Wales.

A spirited victory over France will have injected some fresh life into English veins going into Super Saturday, with a relatively respectable second place finish still in sight.

Ireland currently occupy the runner-up spot following a narrow victory over Scotland last time out, but they are yet to truly impress in 2021.

When is Ireland v England on TV?

Ireland v England will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Ireland v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Wales in a potential title decider.

What TV channel is Ireland v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4pm.

How to live stream Ireland v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Ireland v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ireland v England team news

Ireland: Thursday 4pm

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.

Ireland v England odds

