The Saracens player faced a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday and the outcome shook the rugby world: Farrell's red card was overturned and no ban whatsoever was handed out, the fly-half able to play immediately.

But another twist in the situation came on Thursday as World Rugby confirmed they would be appealing the decision, meaning Farrell could still be handed a ban.

The situation is ongoing and it has seen Steve Borthwick opt not to play Farrell this weekend. George Ford starts at 10 with Marcus Smith on the bench.

Borthwick said in his original plan Farrell was going to be involved in the match, but added: "In light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support."

For Ireland, meanwhile, it's their bold selection choices making the headlines. Cian Prendergast starts at No.8 for the first time and veteran player Keith Earls is set to win his 100th cap from the bench.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v England on TV and online.

When is Ireland v England?

Ireland v England will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v England will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v England on?

Ireland v England will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Ireland v England online

Ireland v England will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Ireland squad – team news

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan (capt), Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls

England squad – team news

Freddie Steward; Anthony Watson, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 4

Saturday 19th August 2023

Wales v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Romania (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Fiji (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

