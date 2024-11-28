A nervy victory over the Pumas was followed by a huge 52-17 win against the Fijians last weekend, running in eight tries.

Australia, meanwhile, had their hopes of an autumn Grand Slam over the home nations ended with a 27-13 loss to Scotland.

Joe Schmidt’s side had beaten England and Wales in back-to-back weeks before a trip to Murrayfield ended in defeat.

The big story will be Schmidt’s return to the Aviva, having been arguably Ireland’s greatest coach after winning three Six Nations titles and ending their 111-year wait for a win over New Zealand, among other accomplishments.

Farrell was Schmidt’s assistant for three years, and the two will face off in the British and Irish Lions series Down Under next year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Australia on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Australia?

Ireland v Australia will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

What time is Ireland v Australia kick-off?

Ireland v Australia will kick off at 3:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Australia on?

Ireland v Australia will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Ireland v Australia online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ireland v Australia key player to watch

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

The scrum-half is the driving force in this Irish team, and sets the tone from the first minute. If he is having a good day, then so will Ireland. He has an excellent connection with much of the team and will exploit any gaps that the Wallabies leave around the ruck.

Ireland v Australia prediction

The Irish have bounced back from a lacklustre showing against the All Blacks in the first week to deliver two wins, even if one was a slightly nervy affair against Argentina. Schmidt was burned for some poor selection choices against Scotland, but will surely put out a stronger overall squad this weekend. Even so, Ireland should have the edge.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.