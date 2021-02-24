What channel is France v Scotland Six Nations 2021 match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream
Check out all the details as France host Scotland in a Six Nations 2021 match this weekend live on TV and online.
France will smell blood as they enter the third round of Six Nations fixtures against Scotland.
The French side have two wins from two, including a rout of Italy, to sit top of the table.
The only side on par with them is Wales, and question remarks remain over their credentials as potential title winners, despite strong wins over Ireland and Scotland.
France know that a victory here would all but see off Scotland in the chase for silverware, ahead of a trip to face England at Twickenham in Round 4.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will remind his players of their terrific win against France in last year’s tournament, but his counterpart Fabien Galthie will be quick to encourage his French players to exact swift revenge.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Scotland on TV and online.
When is France v Scotland on TV?
France v Scotland will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.
What time is kick-off?
France v Scotland will kick off at 3pm.
There are several Six Nations rugby games taking place this week including France v Scotland.
What TV channel is France v Scotland on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm.
How to live stream France v Scotland online
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smart phones and tablets.
Listen to France v Scotland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
France v Scotland odds
France v Scotland team news
Team news is yet to be confirmed for both France and Scotland going into this one. We’ll bring you the latest details once the line-ups are confirmed at the times below:
France: Friday TBC
Scotland: Thursday 2:30pm
France v Scotland prediction
Scotland are clearly capable of pulling out massive performances in massive games, and this weekend they’ll need to do just that.
Should Scotland pick up a win here, they would be launched by into contention with bottom two sides Ireland and Italy left to play.
However, France know how important this game is for their chances of lifting their first Six Nations trophy since 2010 following a barren decade and have the edge going into this one.
Prediction: France win
