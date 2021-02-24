What channel is France v Scotland Six Nations 2021 match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

France will smell blood as they enter the third round of Six Nations fixtures against Scotland.

The French side have two wins from two, including a rout of Italy, to sit top of the table.

The only side on par with them is Wales, and question remarks remain over their credentials as potential title winners, despite strong wins over Ireland and Scotland.

France know that a victory here would all but see off Scotland in the chase for silverware, ahead of a trip to face England at Twickenham in Round 4.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will remind his players of their terrific win against France in last year’s tournament, but his counterpart Fabien Galthie will be quick to encourage his French players to exact swift revenge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Scotland on TV and online.

When is France v Scotland on TV?

France v Scotland will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

France v Scotland will kick off at 3pm.

There are several Six Nations rugby games taking place this week including France v Scotland.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is France v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm.

How to live stream France v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smart phones and tablets.

Listen to France v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: France (TBC) Draw (TBC) Scotland (TBC)*

France v Scotland team news

Team news is yet to be confirmed for both France and Scotland going into this one. We’ll bring you the latest details once the line-ups are confirmed at the times below:

France: Friday TBC

Scotland: Thursday 2:30pm

France v Scotland prediction

Scotland are clearly capable of pulling out massive performances in massive games, and this weekend they’ll need to do just that.

Should Scotland pick up a win here, they would be launched by into contention with bottom two sides Ireland and Italy left to play.

However, France know how important this game is for their chances of lifting their first Six Nations trophy since 2010 following a barren decade and have the edge going into this one.

Prediction: France win

