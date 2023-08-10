Townsend's men will look to enact another victory, but the head coach has made six changes for the World Cup warm-up.

Among them is captain Jamie Ritchie's return to the squad, and experienced scrum-half Ali Price will line up next to half-back partner and last week's skipper Finn Russell.

France, meanwhile, make 13 changes to their starting squad, with a completely new back line which includes captain Antoine Dupont and prolific try scorer Damian Penaud. Paul Boudehent retains his spot but is the only one kept from the back row, with Charles Ollivon and Grégory Alldritt coming in.

Both France and Scotland are yet to announce their final 33-man squad for the World Cup being held in France, and so players still have an opportunity to impress their coaches ahead of the final decision.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Scotland on TV and online.

When is France v Scotland?

France v Scotland will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint Etienne, France.

What time is kick-off?

France v Scotland will kick off at 8:05pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches coming up with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Scotland on?

France v Scotland will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the details below.

How to live stream France v Scotland online

France v Scotland will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

France squad – team news

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Paul Boudehent, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt.

More like this

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Scotland squad – team news

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, WP Nel, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Ollie Smith.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 3

Saturday 12th August 2023

England v Wales (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Scotland (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.